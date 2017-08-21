This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Swap the January blues in 2018 for some high-octane courtside basketball when the NBA stars of Basketball return to London for a season match.

Contesting the match this time round will be the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics on Thursday 11 January.

It will be the eighth time that the National Basketball Association have sent teams over to play in the Capital, following on from the success of American Football’s NFL season, where they use Wembley Stadium to host matches.

It will be the second time in a decade the Boston Celtics have appeared in London and the first time for the 76ers.

Celtics point guard, Isaiah Thomas said “It’s very exciting for our team and the whole Celtics organisation to compete in front of our loyal fans in London.”

Tickets for the game, go on general sale in October 2017. You can book via www.theo2.co.uk or by calling 0844 856 0202.

 


Basketball: NBA comes to The O2 in 2018
