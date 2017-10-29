Boxing: Joshua continues to dominate heavyweight division

Anthony Joshua came through a tough and at times awkward fight to retain his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles in Wales.

Joshua has entertained the UK from Glasgow to London, since he turned professional, and now Cardiff can be added to his roster of nights where the crowd were enthralled from the first bell as he took on Carlos Takam.

Takam came into the fight as a late replacement at 12 days notice, many thought would be a huge factor on the night. But the Olympic gold medallist from London 2012 struggled to ascertain any authority in the early rounds especially after clashing heads.

But by round 4 the Watford boxer managed to floor his 36 year-old opponent with a hook shot that shook him up, but didn’t keep him out the fight.

It took until round 10, before the referee had – had enough of what he fought was punishment from Joshua to stop the fight, something both Takam and the boisterous stadium didn’t like.

The win continued the Matchroom man’s aim to dominate at this level of boxing and 2018 could be the defining moment in Joshua’s career. Holding 2 of the 4 belts, he will be looking for big stadium fights in the new year with WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO holder Joseph Parker to try and hold all 4 belts in the division.