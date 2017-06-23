Cricket: Champions Trophy

An amazing performance from Pakistan see them claim the Champions Trophy in a result nobody see coming.

On a searing hot day in front of a capacity crowd in South London, the Oval witnessed the underdogs upstage the tournament favourites, as India crumbled against a team they had already beaten in resounding fashion in the group stages.

Pakistan batting first, cautious early on, to cement a total big enough to combat India’s line-up, came alive, through opening batsman Fakhar. In only his fourth innings at one-day level for Pakistan, he blazed his way to a superb century, before falling for 114.

India, who’s seam attack looked weary, were constantly put under pressure, during the Pakistan innings, as the initiative to up the run-rate was made possible by both Azhar and then Hafeez who both contributed half-centuries as the innings finished on 338.

India, still felt it was possible to chase down the total, and defend the title, they won in 2013 against England at Edgbaston.

With Mohammed Amir bowling fast left hand seam/swing, things turned and India lost early wickets. The chase brought Indian captain Kohli to the crease. And, having been dropped the previously delivery in the slips, Kohli was turned around next delivery and caught mid-wicket to Pakistan delight. India’s talisman had departed without getting a score and, although India recovered from 54-5, due to some great hitting from Pandya with 76, India were all out for 158.

Pakistan were lifting aloft their first global success, since Imran Khan’s side of 1992, defeated England in the world cup final.

Following India’s demise in the final, it was announced Anil Kumble, India’s coach was to step down from his role. His one year contract came to an end after the Champions Trophy, but decided it was best to step down, following the announcement by the Indian Cricket Board, that the captain of the team – Virat Kohli – ‘had reservations with my ‘style,’ as Kumble announced on his official twitter page.