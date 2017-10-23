F1: Hamilton closes in on world title after USA win

Lewis Hamilton won the American grand prix in Austin this week, and with it, steps even closer to another world championship.

Challenger Sebastian Vettel made a fantastic start in America, in the early stages as he tussled with the Brit in the early laps to take the lead.

But the Mercedes driver didn’t wait too long to restore parity at the front of the race as by lap 6 Hamilton took over the race from his nearest rival in the race.

As Hamilton had control of the race, Vettel was keen to hold on to second and keep the title for the championship alive. Dutchman Max Verstappen crossed the line in 3rd only to be demoted to 4th after stewards decided to award him a penalty for allegedly pushing (eventual) 3rd placed Kimi Raikkonen off the track on the last lap.

Hamilton now has title no.4 in the grip of his hands. With Vettel’s only chance in Mexico this weekend is to win the race outright and hope that Hamilton finishes 6th or beyond. Something that seems impossible. We shall wait and see…