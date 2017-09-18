F1: Hamilton closing in on another title with Singapore win

Cricket: England head for Ashes battle with series win at Lords
18th Sep 2017 8:36am | By Joe Beard
Lewis Hamilton took advantage of appalling conditions and a crash to close in on another world title success.
The Brit, who finished 5th in qualifying on a circuit that isn’t one of Mercedes best tracks, conceded pole to championship rival Vettel going into the race.
As the Asian track was thrown into a deluge of rain, the race outcome was determined in the first lap, as Vettel, team-mate – Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen all crashed out in chaotic opening turn.
With the threesome, and Fernando Alonso’s McLaren, also out after coming into the hit, Hamilton, via safety cars, steered his way around 58 laps under the floodlights of Singapore to take another grand prix win and come home ahead of Red Bulls’s Daniel Ricciardo and team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
With 6 races left of the season, Hamilton was delighted to win his 4th grand prix on the trot. “I capitalised on the incident. Who would know what would happen.”
The next grand prix is in a fortnight in Malaysia.
