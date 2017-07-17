F1: Hamilton delights home crowd in success

Lewis Hamilton delivered a superb ride around his ‘home’ track to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Talk at the start of the week, was mainly off-track, with the news that Silverstone will not be able to keep running the Grand Prix once the latest contract runs out in a few years – due to financial restraints – but by the end of it, faces were smiling, as the Mercedes driver came home in first spot.

By doing so, Hamilton took his 5th British GP win of his career and cut his deficit in the drivers championship to one point, as leader Sebastian Vettel went from a podium position to 7th place after tyre failure.

Afterwards, a delighted Hamilton, thanked the British support who had turned out in their thousands to see Hamilton get pole in qualifying through to the winners’ chequered flag.

“The support has been incredible this weekend. I am so proud I could do this for you all. Now the plan is to win the championship,” said Hamilton.

It was one-two for Mercedes, with Valtteri Botas taking 2nd spot and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen taking 3rd on the podium.

The next Grand Prix is in Hungary on 30 July.