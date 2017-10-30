F1: Hamilton Savours Historical Championship title win

Lewis Hamilton won his fourth F1 Drivers Championship in Mexico to end Sebastian Vettel’s slim chances of stealing it, in a fiery Mexican Grand Prix race.

The race and championship title was decided as early as the first lap and corner. The eventual winner, Max Verstappen, took advantage after Vettel collided into Hamilton’s Mercedes.

With the Ferrari driver breaking a front wing and Hamilton with a punctured wheel, the Red Bull took control of the race to secure his win.

All eyes were on the Brit and his challenger. Hamilton watched on as he knew Vettel had to climb up to the podium spots to make sure the championship continued, but could only finish 4th, whilst Hamilton never recovered and came in 9th.

With Vettel outside a top 2 finish he needed, Hamilton secured his 4th title success overtaking Sir Jackie Stewart as the most successful British F1 driver in history.

“A big thank you to my family and my team. Mercedes have been incredible over the last five years and I am so proud to be a part of it,” Hamilton told BBC.

Hamilton is now on 4 championship titles along with Vettel and Frenchman Alain Prost. Next up is Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio on 5 with Michael Schumacher out on his own with 7 titles to his name.

Next up is the Brazilian GP in two weeks.