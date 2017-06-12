Football: England win first world cup since 1966

Home nations football have always been close; England in Euro 96, Wales in Euro 16, making the semi-finals, but none have come close to England winning the world cup in 1966....Until now!

Step forward the England Under-20s squad, who managed to do what the elders done over 50 years ago, but beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final.

The two heros in the final of an outstanding campaign, which included beating Italy in the semi-finals 3-1, were Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored the first half goal, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman who managed to claw away a second half penalty to keep his side ahead.

Calvert-Lewin said afterwards “To be one of only three Englishmen to have scored in a world cup final is amazing.”

With the under-20’s tournament over, the Euro under-21 starts very soon, involving the next talent.

With the domestic season over, important world cup qualifiers have been going on for the past week.

Spurs’ striker, Harry Kane, saved England from defeat by volleying in a cross in the 93rd minute, to give them a share of points in a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.

Leigh Griffiths two stunning free-kicks late into the second half seemed to be giving Scotland a much needed win at 2-1 before the captain scored at the end.

Wales and Republic of Ireland got draws, whilst Northern Ireland got a win, in their respective qualifying matches.