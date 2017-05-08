Golf: New ‘Sixes’ tournament hits London

With the Golf season in full swing, and the PGA at Wentworth coming up later this month, a new tour has hit Europe – Sixes – a 2 day knockout team tournament featuring countries around the world...played over 6, rather than 18, holes.

Also, more intriguingly, this tournament has a hole to be played under shot clock conditions, with a 40 second countdown, for the players to tee-off and play shots in their respective pairings. Matches conclude with 3 points for a win and 1 for a draw.

The St Albans Centurion Club featured on the European Tour for the first time as teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Australia and South Africa joined other countries to contest the inaugural first year, where 2 groups of 8 contested matches on Saturday, before the knock-out stage came into play on Sunday, where the top 4 in each group played quarter finals, semi-finals and finals.

The England pairing of Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood drew their first 2 matches against India and eventual winners Denmark, and then cruised to a win over the Netherlands putting them into the final eight. Australia pairing Scott Hend and Sam Brazel also made it through as Group C runners up after American Paul Peterson fell foul of the 40 second limit of the shot clock.

However, England lost their quarter-final against Italy 2-1 and Australia lost out to winners Denmark 3-1 in the final.