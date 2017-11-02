Golf: Tiger Woods makes comeback in Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods, the former world no.1, has announced that he will make a return to professional golf before the 2017 season is finished.

Woods, who was recently sentenced to a year’s probation after accepting the charges of driving whilst on drug medications in April, has accepted an invitation to host the Hero World Challenge on the 30th November.

The unofficial event on the PGA tour calendar in the Bahamas featured the 41 year last year, but since then he has played very little due to back operations.

The signs are good going into 2018 that the 14 times major competition winner, maybe playing a lot more tournaments having had back surgery in April.

Talking of his comeback, Woods sarcastically said on twitter “I’d like to thank the committee of one for picking myself to play.”