Rugby League World Cup kicks off this Friday (27th)

Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will play host to 14 teams playing 28 matches over 36 days...
The first men's match takes place in Melbourne between reigning World Champions Australia and England on Friday 27th October.
The teams are split among four groups - Groups A & B consisting of four teams and Groups C & D have 3 teams.
The top three teams in Groups A & B and the winners of Groups C & D will progress through to the last 8.
Australia
England
France
Lebanon
New Zealand
Samoa
Scotland
Tonga
Papua New Guinea
Wales
Ireland
Fiji
USA
Italy
The final 8 are the knockout stage with the final scheduled for 2nd December in Brisbane.
The women's competition starts on 16th November with six teams taking part in two groups:
Australia
England
Cook Islands
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Canada
The women's final will also be held in Brisbane on 2nd December.
There will be some coverage on BBC television, the Red Button and BBC Radio 5 live including all England matches.
