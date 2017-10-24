Rugby League World Cup kicks off this Friday (27th)

Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea will play host to 14 teams playing 28 matches over 36 days...

The first men's match takes place in Melbourne between reigning World Champions Australia and England on Friday 27th October.

The teams are split among four groups - Groups A & B consisting of four teams and Groups C & D have 3 teams.

The top three teams in Groups A & B and the winners of Groups C & D will progress through to the last 8.

Group A

Australia

England

France

Lebanon

Group B

New Zealand

Samoa

Scotland

Tonga

Group C

Papua New Guinea

Wales

Ireland

Group D

Fiji

USA

Italy

The final 8 are the knockout stage with the final scheduled for 2nd December in Brisbane.

The women's competition starts on 16th November with six teams taking part in two groups:

Group A

Australia

England

Cook Islands

Group B

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Canada

The women's final will also be held in Brisbane on 2nd December.

There will be some coverage on BBC television, the Red Button and BBC Radio 5 live including all England matches.