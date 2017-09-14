Rugby Union: All Blacks come to England in 2018

With the 2017 rugby season under way, plans have already been put in place that will see New Zealand tour England for the Autumn Internationals…in 2018.

Next season, will see the All Blacks return to Twickenham for the first time since 2014, when England lost. The same year, New Zealand beat England 3 times, with the All Blacks holding a major record of losing just once to England since the World Cup success of 2003.

New Zealand come to London, in the middle of packed schedule that sees South Africa on November 3rd, New Zealand – 10th, Japan – 17th, before the final match of the programme against Australia on the 24th.

It will be the last time England face their rivals before the 2019 World Cup.