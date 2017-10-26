Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match

Australia registered only their 2nd win against the All Blacks in nearly 2 years to win in Brisbane.

The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand seem to let go from their grasp.

Earlier in the season, New Zealand ruthlessly took Australia apart in Sydney for 54-34, before completing the Bledisloe Cup win with a last minute try in a 35-29 win in Dunedin.

This match followed a similar path to those in August, with each team have periods of dominance and counter attacking plays with New Zealand up at the break.

Australia stepped up in the second half and managed to get in before the All Blacks launched one of their traditional late power plays to push on and win the match with a try from Ioane.

But this time Australia managed to keep their noses in front and unlike the previous match hold on to victory with a Reece Hodge penalty sealing a much needed victory against their rivals.

New Zealand had already won the Rugby Championship, and the Bledisloe Cup series, but for Australia who come to the UK in November, this was a much needed and confidence booster win.