Rugby Union: Australia beaten by resurgent Scotland

19th Jun 2017 10:00am | By Joe Beard
The summer international programme always throws up interesting results and this summer is no different, with Scotland beating Australia in a thrilling win.
Scotland, who have struggled to find any consistency or form through world cups and 6 Nations campaigns, have made changes to the coaching staff, by employing former international Gregor Townsend as the new coach.
Could the change finally see Scotland’s fortunes turn for the better? It certainly seemed that way in Sydney, as they turned over an Australian team 24-19 with tries from Duncan Taylor, Finn Russell and Hamish Watson.
The fantastic victory for Scotland lifts them to 4th in the world rankings and a second win in 5 years over the team that beat them at 2015 world cup by one point.
The summer programme concludes for Scotland on Saturday with a trip to Fiji while Australia host Italy.
England came away from Argentina with a 2-0 series win in two tough encounters. Eddie Jones’ team missing key regulars who are currently on the New Zealand Lions tour, coped superbly and took the first match 38-35 before winning 25-35 in game two.
