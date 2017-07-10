Rugby Union: New Zealand and British Lions share series

Sporting drama is none higher than a Lions Tour, and this was no different, but nobody was expecting the finale it got.

The drawn series, never seemed a possibility at the start, as the Lions went into the first test having lost two warm up matches, and went on to lose the match convincing in Auckland.

Going into the Wellington test they had to win, the Lions were trying to become the first team to beat the All Blacks in their own backyard - going back to 2009.

A sending off, the first in over 50 years and only the third in All Black history, consigned Sonny Bill Williams to the stands, for his shoulder smash on Anthony Watson.

The 24-21 win was sealed with tries from Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Conor Murray, as the Westpac stadium couldn’t believe what they witnessed.

More was to come as the series entered its final test, with the Lions trying to become the first players to win a series in New Zealand since 1971.

New Zealand took the early initiative in the match, with tries from Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett but only led 12-6 at the break.

The Lions, mainly through Owen Farrell’s kicking, kept the All Blacks at bay, and with minutes to go Farrell kicked again to level up at 15-15 and draw the series.

Although, much of the talk after was, referee – Romain Poite decision to change a decision from penalty to scrum for the All Blacks at the end of the match, it had been a truly magnificent series, one which remain long in the memory of Lions fans.

Results:

1st Test – New Zealand 30-15 Lions

2nd Test - New Zealand 21-24 Lions

3rd Test - New Zealand 15-15 Lions