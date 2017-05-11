Rugby World Cup 2019 Draw

The pools for the Rugby World Cup have been announced after the 12 teams who finished in the top 3 of their group at the last world cup were drawn into their respective pools for 2019.

Australia have been drawn in Pool D and will face Wales, Georgia and a qualifier from the Oceania group and an Americas Qualifier.

The All Blacks have been drawn in Pool B alongside the Springboks, Italy plus a qualifier from the African qualifying group and the winner of the repechage fixture.

In the quarter final stages, if Australia win the group, they will face the runner up in Pool C which will consist of England, France, Argentina plus a qualifier from Oceania and Americas. If they only manage to be group runners up they will face the group winners, of Group C.

If New Zealand win their group, they will face the runners up from the group that will consist of Ireland, Scotland, Japan, A European qualifier plus the play off winner from qualifying.

The tournament will run from September 20th 2019 until November 2nd 2019.

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2