Tennis:Serena’s record quest put on hold by pregnancy?

Serena Williams, announced this week that she is pregnant, meaning a forthcoming grand slam victory this season, will not happen.

Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open grand slam in January. The next big tournament she is likely to return to, will be the 2018 French Open.

It is highly likely that Williams will return to the tour, just as Victoria Azarenka will do in July, after giving birth to her child last season.

Later this month, we also see the return from her suspension of Maria Sharapova, who will be back playing tennis in Germany, ahead of the Madrid Masters. Sharapova, who was banned due to taking a drug which was prohibited on the official list.

Andy Murray’s preparation for the forthcoming French Open, took a blow as he was beaten in the 3rd round of Monte Carlo Masters.

Murray, who didn’t play in the Davis Cup, earlier this month, due to injury, made his first outing of the clay court season, which didn’t go well.

Having been 4-0 up in the decider, Murray squandered the match to go down 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, to Albert Ramos-Vinolas,