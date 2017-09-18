Snooker: Higgins hits the record trail in Indian success

Cricket: England head for Ashes battle with series win at Lords
18th Sep 2017 5:02pm | By Joe Beard
John Higgins eliminated another record in his long career by winning the Indian Open in Visakhapatnam last week.
The Wizard from Wishaw beat fellow Scot and defending champion, Anthony McGill 5-1 to take the title and, in doing so, took his 29th world ranking title.
That significant number moved him ahead of Steve Davis and Ronnie O’Sullivan into second place, with Stephen Hendry out front on 36 titles in his career.
The 42 year old now moves into 2nd spot in the world rankings, but some distance behind current world champion Mark Selby.
The tour moves on to China next for the Yushan World Open.
