Tennis: Australian youngsters upset the stars at Queens

Andy Murray begun his preparation for Wimbledon next month, by losing in the first round at Queens Club in London...to an Australian lucky loser.

Jordon Thompson, who had originally failed to qualify for the main stages of the tournament in London, was given a reprieve when Murray’s original opponent, fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene, pulled out with wrist injury.

The world no.90 from Sydney though, didn’t let nerves get the better of him on the main stage as he took the match 7-6, 6-2 to derail the defending champs hopes of another Queens success.

This was following another big shock, when last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, Milos Raonic, lost to Adelaide professional, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The player ranked 698 in the world held it together to beat the Canadian 7-6, 7-6 and move on to round 2.

With French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfred Tsonga also losing, the ATP 500 tournament has lost 4 out of the top 5 seeds already.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is to play a grass court warm-up tournament in Eastbourne next week after accepting a wildcard.

His decision to play for the first time in 7 years, comes of the back of poor performances at the start of the season, as he aims to kickstart his season at Wimbledon and make in-roads to winning back the number one spot from Andy Murray.

Currently without a coaching team, the Serbian had been working with Andre Agassi at the recent French Open.