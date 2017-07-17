Tennis: Mugurza wins....And so does Murray

23 years after the last Spanish woman to lift the Wimbledon title, another pops along, as Garbine Muguruza beat a resurgent Venus Williams.

The 1994 champion, Conchita Martinez, also happens to coach Muguruza which made the success even more of a fairytale for the pair.

The former French Open champion had been here before, last time losing to Venus’ sister – Serena, who is currently off the tour pregnant, but this time, made no mistake, taking a tight first set 7-5 before dispatching Venus 6-0 in the last.

Venus, who had a serious illness in the last few seasons and was down to 120 in the world rankings in the last few years, has made an incredible journey back to the top of the women’s game again with results nobody see coming. “It took a lot of effort to get right here. So this is where I want to be in every single major,” the former 2009 champion told tv afterwards.

For Muguruza, she added “I’m happy that once again I see myself winning a Grand Slam, something that is so hard to do. It means a lot of confidence.”

Jo Konta’s hard work at the championships by making the semi-finals, means a ranking boost. Her phenomenal performances over the two weeks, with wins against Vekic, Garcia and Halep means she is now Britain’s number four in the world as she now goes into the hard court season.

It wouldn’t be Wimbledon, without at least some British success, and it came on the final day. Firstly Jamie Murray lifted the title with former singles champion Martina Hingis, in the mixed doubles final, with victory over fellow Brit Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen, who were defending the title they won last year.

Murray, who lost in the men’s doubles in the first week with partner, Bruno Soares, won the mixed doubles in 2007.

Jordanne Whiley of Britain and partner Yui Kamiji took the women’s wheelchair doubles title for the fourth time in a row. An amazing success for the pair, who have already won the Australian, French and US Grand Slam titles.

Meanwhile the men’s title went to British pair Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewitt who retained the title they won last year. Having both lost in the singles event, a packed crowd see the pair lift the title after a rain delay.