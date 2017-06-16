Tennis: Nadal ruled out of Queens Club

Recent French Open champion, Rafael Nadal, has pulled out of next week’s Aegon Championships at The Queen’s Club.

After taking doctor’s advice following the historical French Open victory, Nadal says in order to be fit for Wimbledon, time was needed off.

“I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen’s next week. I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen’s, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen’s,” Nadal said on facebook.

The tournament which previously had a points tariff of 250, is now fully established as one of the leading grass tournaments, so much so, that the ATP have upgraded it to 500 points for the victory.

This season, it brings its best ever entry of players, as Andy Murray goes for a 5th victory in London. Apart from Nadal and Federer, Murray will be joined by Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic, Juan Martin del Potro, Nick Kyrgios, Jo Winfred Tsonga, Marin Cilic and Tomas Berdych.

Tickets for the event are still available, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all sold out.

For further information go to – www.lta.org.uk/major-events/aegon-championships/aegon-championships-tickets