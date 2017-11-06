Tennis: Sock books shock spot in London finals

America’s Jack Sock booked his place in the end of season tour finals at the O2 in London by winning the Paris Masters.

At the start of the week, Sock’s chances of winning the tournament, let along making it to London were slim. But as the week progressed, and with Federer pulling out of Paris and Nadal retiring before his quarter-final match, the draw started to open up.

Sock, who was match point and 5-1 down to Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Wednesday, turned the match around, which proved a huge catalyst for the 25 year-old to go on to the final.

In the final he faced Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic ranked 77 in the world, who was the man meant to be facing Nadal. But having already beaten one of the men who had a chance of making it to London – Sam Querrey, he then beat a second American in the semi-finals who stood a chance – John Isner.

The Serbian started well in the first set - taking it 7-5. Sock’s chances seem to be disappearing, but Sock, who sometimes loses his way in matches, fought back t take the 2nd set 6-4, before breaking his opponent en route to a 6-1 final set victory.

Not only was it Socks first 1000 Masters win, his rise from rank outsider on the one year list, sees him oust Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta who was hanging on to the eighth and final spot for London.

Sock joins Nadal, Federer, Zverev, Thiem, Cilic, Dimitrov and Goffin for the draw this week in London, before the event at the o2 in London runs from Sunday 12th November. It will feature 2 groups of 4 players, with the top 2 contesting the semi-finals on Saturday 18th November and the final on Sunday.

