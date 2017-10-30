Tennis: WTA Finals success for Wozniacki

The end of season finals with the very best women on the WTA circuit for the last 12 months featured a Williams in its final...but it was a Dane who stole the show.

Caroline Wozniacki, who despite not winning a grand slam title this year, had a fantastic season and finished it by beaten Venus Williams in the final to land the biggest title of her career.

The 6-4, 6-4 victory in Singapore, against the oldest player – 37 – to make the final in its history, wasn’t without a tough battle, who she had never beaten in her career as a professional in seven meetings.

Williams, herself, has had a great season making both the Australian and Wimbledon finals, but hasn’t won this tournament in nearly a decade.

A tight first set, see Wozniacki take it 6-4, before storming into a 5-0 second set and, although Williams threatened a comeback at 5-3, Wozniacki managed to finally seal her second title of the season by taking it 6-4.

Having gone from 74 to no.3 in the world, in the last 16 months, Wozniacki fully deserves to win the end of season tour title, with the aim of a grand slam in 2018.

Women’s world number one fell to Romanian player Simona Halep, who became the fourth woman to hold the ranking since the start of the season.

Roger Federer announced he will not play the final 1000 Masters event in Paris, to get prepared for the ATP end of season tournament finals in London.

Having won the 500 Basel tournament against Martin Del-Potro, he has decided that resting ahead of the big final event of the season is his main focus before closing out the 2017 season.