Women's Ashes 2017: It's a draw

Australia retain the Ashes but England win the final IT20 to draw the series

Danni Wyatt and England Captain Heather Knight were the heroes of the hour with Wyatt scoring her maiden international century while Knight reached 51.

The visitors had to chase down 179 to win the final match, something which seemed to be a tall order when they were languishing at 30/3 in the fifth over but Wyatt and Knight stepped up and managed a combined 139 runs before they fell but Jenny Gunn and Fran Wilson rounded out the batting and took England to victory with four wickets remaining.

The series ended at 8-8.

The Men's Ashes kicks off on 23rd November.