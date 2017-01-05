Springfest - it's like Oktoberfest but...well it's in Spring

fabric re-opens tonight
5th Jan 2017 12:23pm | By Editor
Springfest - Frühlingsfest - is often referred to as 'Little Oktoberfest' and yes - it's in Munich
The deal is pretty much the same - beer halls, big steins of beer and Bavarian sausage amongst other local cuisine - only this time there's only tens of thousands of revellers - yes, only!
In general - it's quieter, as there are far less tourists around which can provide a more authentic experience from your visit to Germany. The beers are lighter, the evenings are lighter and Spring is definitely in the air - there's some extras too - a carousel that doubles as a bar (as if your head doesn't spin enough after a few steins!), a giant flea market and fireworks displays every day...
Stoke Travel are offering 3 ways to get to Springfest in 2017 - which includes accommodation in pre-erected tents with mattresses and sleeping bags, breakfast each morning and dinner each evening, fairly out-of-hand Stoke Travel campsite parties and guides to and from the festival PLUS as an exclusive to TNT's new tour search engine tournado.com - Stoke will give you FREE BEER & SANGRIA if you book your trip through us!!
credit: Stoke Travel/Tournado
Springfest Munich - stay as long as you like - or as long as you can handle for £52pppn with free unlimited* beer & sangria
Budapest to Springfest - start the party early and travel with Stoke from Budapest for a 3 day round trip for £180pp with free unlimited* beer & sangria
Stoke's Ultimate Springfest Adventure - a 4-day bender for £210pp with free unlimited* beer and sangria plus free boozy bike tour of Munich, free lunch vouchers every day and a Dachau Concentration Camp visit
Don't forget the free beer & sangria is ONLY available by booking through tournado.com
*between 8am and 11pm
Springfest Frühlingsfest 2017
20th April to 8th May 2017
Munich, Germany
