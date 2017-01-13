The Government thinks 2017 is the year for your big adventure
Thanks to the UK Bank Holidays over Easter you can go on that trip of a lifetime without using up all your... Read more...
13th Jan 2017 10:16am | By Editor
Did you know that this year you can have 18 consecutive days off using only 9 days annual leave?
Thanks to the UK Bank Holidays over Easter you can go on that trip of a lifetime without using up all your holiday.
It's true - take a look:
Thursday 13th April - Last day at work
Friday 14th April - Good Friday (Bank Holiday)
Saturday 15th April
Sunday 16th April
Monday 17th April - Easter Monday (Bank Holiday)
Tuesday 18th April (Annual Leave)
Wednesday 19th April (Annual Leave)
Thursday 20th April (Annual Leave)
Friday 21st April (Annual Leave)
Saturday 22nd April
Sunday 23rd April
Monday 24th April - (Annual Leave)
Tuesday 25th April (Annual Leave)
Wednesday 26th April (Annual Leave)
Thursday 27th April (Annual Leave)
Friday 28th April (Annual Leave)
Saturday 29th April
Sunday 30th April
Monday 1st May (Bank Holiday)
Tuesday 2nd May - Back to work...but we won't talk about that...
So all you need to do it decide where you want to go! TNT can help you out with that - visit the TNT Travel Show on March 4th and book your next adventure! #noexcuses
Thanks to the UK Bank Holidays over Easter you can go on that trip of a lifetime without using up all your... Read more...
The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union has warned that there may be more tube strikes from February 6th unless... Read more...
Camden Belushi's Camden Thursday 26th January Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade... Read more...
Camden Belushi's Camden Thursday 26th January Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade... Read more...
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence... Read more...
Talkback