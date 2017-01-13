The Government thinks 2017 is the year for your big adventure

Did you know that this year you can have 18 consecutive days off using only 9 days annual leave?

Thanks to the UK Bank Holidays over Easter you can go on that trip of a lifetime without using up all your holiday.

It's true - take a look:

Thursday 13th April - Last day at work

Friday 14th April - Good Friday (Bank Holiday)

Saturday 15th April

Sunday 16th April

Monday 17th April - Easter Monday (Bank Holiday)

Tuesday 18th April (Annual Leave)

Wednesday 19th April (Annual Leave)

Thursday 20th April (Annual Leave)

Friday 21st April (Annual Leave)

Saturday 22nd April

Sunday 23rd April

Monday 24th April - (Annual Leave)

Tuesday 25th April (Annual Leave)

Wednesday 26th April (Annual Leave)

Thursday 27th April (Annual Leave)

Friday 28th April (Annual Leave)

Saturday 29th April

Sunday 30th April

Monday 1st May (Bank Holiday)

Tuesday 2nd May - Back to work...but we won't talk about that...

So all you need to do it decide where you want to go! TNT can help you out with that - visit the TNT Travel Show on March 4th and book your next adventure! #noexcuses