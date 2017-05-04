Bunsters Shit the Bed Hot Sauce Comes to the UK

Previously, those chilli freaks familiar with Bunsters could only get themselves a bottle via the US or Australia but now purchases can be made in the UK via the online shop www.aussiehotsauces.com including free shipping on 4 bottles or more.

The story behind the viral sensation goes like this:

During a massive holiday to Mexico, Belize and Costa Rica, Renae Bunster fell in love with their delicious fresh hot sauces. On returning to her home town of Perth in Western Australia, Renae couldn’t find anything that hit the spot, so decided to make her own using superfood ingredients including Goji Berries & Himalayan Pink Salt. Friends who’d never even liked chilli before were suddenly kicking down her door for the stuff. It very quickly turned in a thriving business, and Renae was sending sauce all over the big brown land of Australia. She soon realised hot sauce lovers were crying out for a sauce like this. In late 2015 Bunsters ran the most successful hot sauce crowd-funding campaign in history, raising AUS$250,000 to pay for their sexy new bottle & first large batch of sauce. They then sold out – 18,000 bottles in 3 months – and thanks to the support of loyal backers, (along with nutty YouTubers), Australia’s favourite hot sauce is now shipping all over the world - including Blighty!

