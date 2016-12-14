The Ashes 2017/2018

November next year may seem a long way off but that's when the England cricket team head Down Under for the next Ashes series.

With both teams tied at 32 wins each, the 2017/2018 series will allow the winning team overall bragging rights (for a while at least). The five tests will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney and will include the first ever day/night test (Adelaide).

Tour packages went on sale yesterday (13th December) and will no doubt sell fast with cricket fans making the most of their trip Down Under. For more details on packages for the Ashes visit australia.com/ashes.

Need to Know:

Ashes Series 2017/2018

23-27 November 2017 - Gabba, Brisbane

02-06 December 2017 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night test)

14-18 December 2017 - Perth

26-30 December 2017 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

04-08 January 2018 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Tour packages on sale now