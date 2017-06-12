F1: Canada: Hamilton cuts the gap

Cricket: Women’s World Cup 2017
8 years on from lifting the cricket world cup at The Oval, England’s women will be hoping to repeat the same... Read more...
12th Jun 2017 10:26am | By Joe Beard
Lewis Hamilton won the latest Canadian Grand Prix in dominant fashion to cut the gap in the 2017 championship.
A packed crowd in Montreal see Hamilton control the race from qualifying through to the chequered flag on Sunday to be just 12 points behind rival Sebastian Vettel, who finished 4th.
Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who came in 2nd, gave the team a fantastic weekend, whilst Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo got third.
The race, hinged on a frantic start, which see Verstappen weave his way through a tight opening bend before catching Vettel’s front wing which left the Ferrari struggling for the rest of the race.
For Hamilton a 6th win in 10 at the circuit he enjoys racing was clear to see aftwards when he said “I had my first win here and my first pole. So to repeat it again 10 years later is incredibly special.”
On Saturday, Hamilton was presented with a special Ayrton Senna helmet in his Brazilian colours of yellow. This was first equalling Senna’s record of 65 pole positions in his F1 career.
8 years on from lifting the cricket world cup at The Oval, England’s women will be hoping to repeat the same... Read more...
On a searing hot day in front of a capacity crowd in South London, the Oval witnessed the underdogs upstage the... Read more...
Jordon Thompson, who had originally failed to qualify for the main stages of the tournament in London, was given a... Read more...
Scotland, who have struggled to find any consistency or form through world cups and 6 Nations campaigns, have made... Read more...
The Russian, now ranked 178th in the world, after her resumption to the tour, had to pull out of the Rome Masters on... Read more...
After taking doctor’s advice following the historical French Open victory, Nadal says in order to be fit for... Read more...
Talkback