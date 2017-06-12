F1: Canada: Hamilton cuts the gap

Lewis Hamilton won the latest Canadian Grand Prix in dominant fashion to cut the gap in the 2017 championship.

A packed crowd in Montreal see Hamilton control the race from qualifying through to the chequered flag on Sunday to be just 12 points behind rival Sebastian Vettel, who finished 4th.

Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who came in 2nd, gave the team a fantastic weekend, whilst Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo got third.

The race, hinged on a frantic start, which see Verstappen weave his way through a tight opening bend before catching Vettel’s front wing which left the Ferrari struggling for the rest of the race.

For Hamilton a 6th win in 10 at the circuit he enjoys racing was clear to see aftwards when he said “I had my first win here and my first pole. So to repeat it again 10 years later is incredibly special.”

On Saturday, Hamilton was presented with a special Ayrton Senna helmet in his Brazilian colours of yellow. This was first equalling Senna’s record of 65 pole positions in his F1 career.