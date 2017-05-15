F1: Hamilton wins in Barcelona

A superb strategic plan from Mercedes enabled Lewis Hamilton to win his second grand prix of the 2017 season in Barcelona.

A superb tussle was played out with rival Sebastian Vettel, after Hamiton, who had originally taken pole, lost his pole position at the start of the race from the Ferrari driver who overtook him in the first lap.

The Mercedes driver who was behind for a long part of the race, though, made key tyre changes at the right stage to enable him to overtake Vettel and take the winners’ flag.

A key win for Hamilton, still sees the British driver adrift in second position ahead of the tight and prestigious Monte Carlo track to come on Sunday 28th May.