F1: Hamilton wins in Barcelona

Festivals for the Future: Use your Power - Vote!
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
15th May 2017 12:00am | By Joe Beard
A superb strategic plan from Mercedes enabled Lewis Hamilton to win his second grand prix of the 2017 season in Barcelona.
A superb tussle was played out with rival Sebastian Vettel, after Hamiton, who had originally taken pole, lost his pole position at the start of the race from the Ferrari driver who overtook him in the first lap.
The Mercedes driver who was behind for a long part of the race, though, made key tyre changes at the right stage to enable him to overtake Vettel and take the winners’ flag.
A key win for Hamilton, still sees the British driver adrift in second position ahead of the tight and prestigious Monte Carlo track to come on Sunday 28th May.
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
The Australian Open champion who last played in and won the Miami Open as well as Indian Wells, in March, stated that he... Read more...
The home favourite, who is unbeaten so far this season on clay, picking up titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, added... Read more...
By winning the competition for the first time in their history, and adding it to the Super League of 2016, they join... Read more...
Former England captain, Terry, in his last outing before leaving the club this summer, opened the scoring as Chelsea... Read more...
Talkback