Football: Chelsea win the Premier League

John Terry had a fairytale finish in his final game at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea celebrated winning the title with a thrilling 4-3 win at home to Watford.

Former England captain, Terry, in his last outing before leaving the club this summer, opened the scoring as Chelsea sealed a fantastic few days.

With one week left of the Premier League season, Chelsea clinched the Premier League with a game to go, by beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0, at the Hawthorns.

Nearest challengers, Spurs, who played their last ever game at White Hart Lane, by beating Manchester United 2-0, lost to West Ham last week, and knew it was in Chelsea’s hands.

With a potential domestic double achievable if they beat London rivals, Arsenal, in the FA Cup final at the end of the month, taking the league title for the sixth time in the club’s history, was something, Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, was delighted with.

The Italian manager, who came to the club after managing the Italian national team told the BBC “For me to win in my first season in England, I am really proud of the achievement.”

The winning goal came from Michy Batshuayi who took to social media afterwards to say “god loves unexpected heroes” on his twitter.

As well as the title destination being decided, the 3 teams who will be relegated was also made clear. With Crystal Palace beating Hull 4-0, the Humberside club join Middlesbrough and Sunderland in going down to the Championship, where they will be replaced by Newcastle and Brighton and one other club via the play-offs.

Meanwhile, a club who have never been in the football league in their short history, made it last week. Forest Green’s 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Wembley in the Conference play-off final meant for the first in 16 years, they will play in Division 2 next season.