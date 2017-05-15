Football: Manchester City Women romp to cup glory

Manchester City Women strolled to FA Cup victory at Wembley, by beating Birmingham 4-1 in a one sided match.

By winning the competition for the first time in their history, and adding it to the Super League of 2016, they join Arsenal as the only other club to hold all major trophies in the game’s history.

Birmingham, who knocked out Arsenal in this season’s FA Cup, were looking to win the competition for a second time, having won it in 2012.

Goals from Lucy Bronze, Izzy Christiansen and Carli Lloyd gave Manchester City a fantastic 3-0 half-time lead in front of record attendance of 35,271 spectators.

Birmingham, reduced the arrears with a Charlie Wellings strike, but Manchester City had the final with Jill Scott on hand to add a fourth in a dominate performance.

Manchester City and England captain, Steph Houghton, told the BBC afterwards, that the reward was fantastic for the performance.

“Credit to all the girls and all the staff, we’ve worked so hard. We’ve had a tireless schedule, but we were the best team on the day,” she said.