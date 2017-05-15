Football: Manchester City Women romp to cup glory

Festivals for the Future: Use your Power - Vote!
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
15th May 2017 12:00am | By Joe Beard
Manchester City Women strolled to FA Cup victory at Wembley, by beating Birmingham 4-1 in a one sided match.
By winning the competition for the first time in their history, and adding it to the Super League of 2016, they join Arsenal as the only other club to hold all major trophies in the game’s history.
Birmingham, who knocked out Arsenal in this season’s FA Cup, were looking to win the competition for a second time, having won it in 2012.
Goals from Lucy Bronze, Izzy Christiansen and Carli Lloyd gave Manchester City a fantastic 3-0 half-time lead in front of record attendance of 35,271 spectators.
Birmingham, reduced the arrears with a Charlie Wellings strike, but Manchester City had the final with Jill Scott on hand to add a fourth in a dominate performance.
Manchester City and England captain, Steph Houghton, told the BBC afterwards, that the reward was fantastic for the performance.
“Credit to all the girls and all the staff, we’ve worked so hard. We’ve had a tireless schedule, but we were the best team on the day,” she said.
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
The Australian Open champion who last played in and won the Miami Open as well as Indian Wells, in March, stated that he... Read more...
The home favourite, who is unbeaten so far this season on clay, picking up titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, added... Read more...
By winning the competition for the first time in their history, and adding it to the Super League of 2016, they join... Read more...
Former England captain, Terry, in his last outing before leaving the club this summer, opened the scoring as Chelsea... Read more...
Talkback