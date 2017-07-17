Tennis: Federer takes Wimbledon title no.8

The Swiss legend’s 8th title on the hallowed turf ended up being a lot easier, with Cilic carrying an injury into the final, from his victory over Sam Querrey on Friday in the semi-finals.

Federer, who has already won the Australian Open this season, before taking time off through the clay court swing, didn’t drop a set for the entire two weeks in South London.

Federer, who at 35, becomes the oldest holder of the title, needed just under 2 hours to record a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Having watched rivals Nadal, Djokovic and defending champ – Andy Murray, all disappear before the semi-finals, Federer knew he’d never have a better chance to Wimbledon for the first time since 2012 and take him to his 19th grand slam title, ahead of Nadal on 15 and Pete Samptras in third on 14.

Speaking afterwards, Federer said to tv “I should take more time off,” referring to his break earlier this year. With all his family watching courtside he added “they come for the finals. It’s a wonderful moment for the family and my team. This one is for us. Thank you to Wimbledon, thank you Switzerland.”

Cilic, who defeated Federer in the US Open semi-finals 3 years ago, was in tears midway through the match due to his injury, but said after “I never give up in the match. I gave it my best – it’s all I can do.”

Andy Murray stays at number one on the world ranking list for the moment, with Rafa Nadal at number two.