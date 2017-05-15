Tennis: Federer to miss French Open/No wildcard for Sharapova

Roger Federer has announced that his participation at this year’s French Open will not be happening to allow him future seasons on the ATP tour.

The Australian Open champion who last played in and won the Miami Open as well as Indian Wells, in March, stated that he intended not to play the clay tournament in order to have ‘longevity’ in the sport.

The 35 year-old told his official website “I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity.”

Federer, who has won the French Open once in 2009, will re-appear for the grass season with an outing in Halle, Germany, for the tournament there.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova, will not be given a wildcard to qualifying or the main draw at the French Open, which begins on 28 May.

The Russian, who recently came back to the game, after suspension, lost to Eugenie Bouchard in Madrid, but won her first round match in Rome, which means being inside the top 200 in the world, will guarantee her at least a place in Wimbledon qualifying at Roehampton. That is consolation for officials not to give her a place at Roland Garros this year.