5 Places in India You Can't Miss for Amazing Water Sports

India has one of the biggest coastlines in the world, beautiful golden beaches, long rivers and gushing streams. Consequently, many water sport activities have surfaced in the country ranging from rowing, canoeing, rafting, fishing to snorkelling, scuba diving, para sailing, angling etc. The country is slowly positioning itself as a hub for all adrenaline junkies and here, in this article, we have made a list of the amazing water sport destinations that we can’t stop raving about for the ultimate rush!

1 - Rishikesh

Tera Manzil Temple Rishikesh credit: Aapthamithra/iStock

Rishikesh is undoubtedly one of the favourite places of all water sport lovers in the country. In this scenic and spiritual city, one is highly likely to find many tourists and travellers. The stretch of River Ganga in Rishikesh is one of the best in the country for sports as the river has massive curves generating rapids of high intensity. White water rafting is exceptionally gut wrenching here. Kayaking is also an interesting thing to do as one gets to explore the riverside beauty at one’s own pace and it tests one’s physical stamina and endurance. The city also has other sports like fishing, cliff jumping, etc. The suitable time to visit the city is between April-September.

2 - Goa

Kayaks on the beach at Goa credit: byheaven/iStock

Goa is hands down the most popular place among youngsters for its party culture, vibrant lifestyle and sunbathed beaches. But, Goa is also an excellent destination for trying out water sports. It is the most populated among all water sport destinations in the country and so for those who love a little buzz, this is the ideal place to be. One can indulge in sports like water skiing, jet skiing, wind surfing, scuba diving, sailing, parasailing and what not! There is no better place than Goa to try out windsurfing and kite surfing as the speed of the wind here is just right. Visit during winters when the water is cool and you’ll also be mesmerised by the dazzling New Year celebrations!

3 - Andaman & Nicobar

Tropical fish, Andaman Sea credit: VitalyEdush/iStock

One must not exclude Andaman & Nicobar from their itinerary when travelling to India and planning to do water sports. These islands are bestowed with some of the most picturesque beaches in the country and are fascinating beyond imagination. One can find sports such as glass bottom boating, scuba diving, snorkelling, water skiing etc. The presence of coral reefs and exotic flora and fauna make the experience of snorkelling in Havelock Island in Andaman priceless. For scuba diving, this is the right place to visit due to presence of vast unexplored beauty of nature and virgin beaches. One can visit at any time of the year, however, it is recommended that one must be cautious during monsoon.

4 - Pondicherry

Pondicherry credit: IvonMurugesan/iStock

Called Pondi with love, the favourite of the French has quickly gained popularity amongst travellers and has become a major tourist spot. The cerulean waters of Pondi have a lot to offer. The backwaters and fishing villages besides some incredible beaches are like icing on the cake. The city has a big coastline and it is a real thrill for all adventure lovers. Surfing in Auroville is a terrific experience and is very safe as large piers in the front of the beach have been built for safety. One can even do scuba diving here to enjoy the colourful marine life. Right time to visit is from January till June and then from September to November.

5 - Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep credit: satishpendse/iStock

This is where you find the most colourful marine life in India. A major part of the island is uninhabited and thus, it is not very exploited and is an ideal destination for people who want to stay away from the crowd. Snorkelling in Lakshadweep is very famous because of the rich variety of aquatic animals found here. Other sports like canoeing, kayaking, and sailing can also be enjoyed here. Given the wide variety of fish found here, fishing and angling in the lagoons in Lakshadweep are also very famous. This island is among the top choices of honeymooners, adventure tourists and group travellers. One can travel to Lakshadweep at any time of the year except for in the monsoon season.

We are sure that after going through this exotic list prepared by us, you would be already planning your next water-adventure trip! So, go, experience the adrenaline rush at these photographic locations! We hope that you have a safe and jolly time.

Author Bio:

The author, Rohit Agarwal, is an architect and a blogger. He loves travelling to adventurous locations and trying his hand at different water sports. He has a knack for exploring new destinations across the world and he writes about his experiences on TransIndiaTravels.com.







