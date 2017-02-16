The Joys of Saint Martin

Who's your favourite BBC character?
16th Feb 2017 12:00am | By Editor
We round up five reasons why you should head out to this idyllic Caribbean island.
credit: Jukebox PR
Saint Martin is a historic town with picturesque views and lots of heritage to explore. It mixes up French flair with laid-back Caribbean vibes, and the pastel coloured Creole houses have to be seen to be believed. Add in lots of boutique restaurants, handmade local couture and you have somewhere that is part Notting Hill and part Havana.
Riding in the wake of its first edition in 2016 this year’s event is set for Mar 15-19 2017. Aside from its exceptional musical offerings - Ricardo Villalobos, RPR Soundsystem, Skream, Honey Dijon, Âme and more - it’s the locations that really make the festival so special and one of a kind. There is Loterie Farm, which is a beautiful nature reserve with rock pool, lush green fauna and a raised DJ booth that enjoys some killer sets throughout the week. Then there is club Tantra, which offers a more eastern vibe with oriental decor, temples, Buddha heads, hanging vines and more all making it a standout space in which to party. And then there’s Happy Bay - the secluded white-sand main stage beach locale, that allows you to party with the sand between your toes. Laid-back, cultural, and musically on-point. Click here for further info and tickets.
credit: Jukebox PR
Obviously the whole island is surrounded by white sand beaches and crystal clear blue seas that stretch for miles and miles, but one of the beaches here is more famous than the rest and for good reason: it is right under the flight path and next to the runway for the main airport. It means planes fly in super low over the beach as you lay back and chill. Few experiences are as exhilarating as this on any beach in the world. Check video here.
Feeling creative? Then this is the day trip for you: head to Tijón, the perfect boutique fragrance maker where you can create a present for yourself or a loved one and learn the craft of perfume making. A luxury getaway from the hedonism down the road, you are even treated to champagne as you mix up those smells.
To really top off your holiday in style, why not check out The Good Life Spa. It is the most luxurious and oldest spa on the island, and offers deluxe therapies and treatments that will sooth mind, body and soul, and truly lives up to its name.
