6 reasons to go to New York in September

The weather is still beautiful and the heavy crowds have largely dispersed, making this the perfect time to roam about this magnificent city. The best NYC events in September include everything from early fall celebrations to incredible art and cultural events, so planning early is the key to making sure your trip is fulfilled with amazing activities.

Electric Zoo, NYC credit: Jukebox PR

Kick starting the month of phenomenal events is Electric Zoo music festival from the 1st-3rd September 2017. This Labour Day weekend, New York City’s Randall’s Island Park will come alive with the sights and sounds of the top international names in electronic dance music. For many years the Electric Zoo music festival has called the Big Apple home, bringing together thousands of music fans from around the world for a celebration of music. Along with DJs and live performances, the festival grounds are transformed into a colourful escape with art, interactive displays, vendors and fun activities to explore while you wait for your favourite acts to take the stage.

credit: rmnunes

Following on is New York Caribbean Carnival: Labour Day Parade taking place on the 4th September. Caribbean Carnival is a colourful, creative, infectious and scintillating feature of Caribbean culture. During the seven-hour New York carnival, steel pan and calypso bands in elaborate costumes march down Eastern Parkway, and vendors sell home-style island grub along the route in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. It’s a day full of vibrant colour and a real feel good atmosphere, It wouldn't be Labour Day in New York City without the West Indian Day Parade taking over Crown Heights. A day full of costumes and cuisine; if visiting New York at this time isn’t one to be missed.

Riis Park Beach Bizzare will be hosting abundant activities, entertainment, shopping, food, and drinks, which when combined with the sea and sun, will result in a New York beach experience unlike any other. Running all the way through from Memorial Day weekend to Labour Day weekend, this is another September event to satisfy your needs within your New York visit. Several “BarZaars” will be placed along the boardwalk serving a diverse mix of batched cocktails, frozen drinks, beer, wine and locally sourced soda at various price levels to please just about everyone. There are all sorts of goodies and treats to snack on while you’re at the beach. From Fletcher’s BBQ, Samesa’s Middle Eastern food, Ample Hills Creamery ice cream, Bolivian Llama Party’s Bolivian grub and seafood from Wild Feast Goods. If this wasn’t great enough, Riss Park will continue with their free concerts every Saturday and Sunday afternoons; perfect for a fun filled budget day. This isn’t all they have to offer. A wide range of sporting activities from beach Volleyball, ultimate Frisbee, Paddleball and much more will be set up for everyone to participate in.

One thing you can’t miss when visiting New York is the world famous Broadway Musicals. With so many remarkable shows, there is something to suit everyone. You have the classical musicals such as The Lion King, Chicago, Cats; or you have the inspirational moving musicals such as Miss Saigon. With so much choice, you will be mesmerised and these shows will never be a disappointment. Book your tickets fast and prepare to be amazed.

credit: Sisoje

As well as the fun filled, groove making events held in New York this September, it must be remembered of the 9/11 Memorial Day held throughout the whole of America. A day of tributes, memories, love and pure compassion. New York holds a ‘Tribute of Light’ whereby two brilliant beams are projected into the sky all night long right by where the World Trade Centre once stood. Although it is extremely moving and emotional to witness, it is most definitely well worth seeing in respect of those deceased. Various other tributes are made this day, ranging from the neighbourhoods lighting candles, from flowers being laid, and the American President announcing a one-minute silence at 8.46; the moment the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Centre. Whilst this isn’t a fun fulfilling event, it is something extremely important to the people of New York and a beautiful reminder of those who sadly lost their lives that day.

Another great event not to be missed this September is the US Open - with all the Tennis action you can handle this is New York’s biggest sporting event. Even if you aren’t a massive Tennis lover, the US open offers a spectacular atmosphere. It’s important to remember how big of an event this is over in New York, so it’s best to purchase tickets before your trip. For two weeks the US open takes place in Flushing Meadows- Corona Park in Queens, with various food stalls and live musicians performing on the grounds it is a huge feel good event.