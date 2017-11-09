Barcelona: View from Montjuic Mountain

Culture

Artists such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí have helped give Barcelona its reputation as a noteworthy artistic city. Adding to this is the MACBA - Barcelona’s cutting-edge contemporary art museum and one of the most well-regarded institutions of its kind in Europe. Even the street art in Barcelona attracts artists, and admirers, from across the world.

Park Güell credit: spooh

Architecture Without a doubt, one of Barcelona's top attractions for is the city's modernista architecture, and in particular the works of Antoni Gaudí. Exploring the city by foot is highly recommended, you will come across various examples of Gaudí's work throughout the city. The most famous are the Sagrada Família, impressive both outside and in; Park Güell, a space that's out of a fairy tale; and La Pedrera. You will also you find the spectacular gothic Cathedral or the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar. La Boqueria Food Market credit: omersukrugoksu

Where to Eat

Barcelona is renowned for its Catalan Cuisine that, because of the Mediterranean coast offers a generous and varied selection of ingredient options. No one leaves Barcelona without sampling the impressive assortment of seafood. The Tapas in Barcelona is famous and is definitely an experience you should not miss! If you can try and check out the Boqueria Food Market - this world-renowned market is not just known for its produce, it also has some bar style restaurants selling fresh local cuisine in a lively setting. 'Cal Pep' one of Barcelona's best known tapas establishments.

Party

A date to remember and an event to not miss is iconic Ibiza party Circoloco’s Barcelona edition this December 10th. Creaductions and This and That are proud to announce that they are collaborating on a very special Circoloco party in a truly unique venue in Barcelona: the world famous Sant Jordi Club in the Montjuic Mountain. Happening from 9pm on December 10th, this is set to be the most important Circoloco party all winter long and will be headlined by key Circoloco talents including the one and only Seth Troxler, with his Tuskegee label partners The Martinez Brothers. Joining them are This And That founder Davide Squillace, and Haiku 575. Tickets and info here.