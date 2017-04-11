King's Day in Amsterdam

With King’s Day fast approaching, there has never been a better time to head to Amsterdam. It is an annual Dutch national holiday in honour of King Willem-Alexander that sees celebrations throughout the Netherlands, with plenty of it going down in the capital.

The city already has many obvious benefits, from the lovely cafe culture to the smoking options via a world of internationally acclaimed museums. But that’s not all, because on this special day of April 27th, everyone dresses in orange—the national Dutch colour—and hundreds of street food vendors line the roads and squares. The party itself actually starts the night before in various clubs and pubs and in all millions will attend the event. When in full flow, every canal will be packed with boats, and the streets will be lined with pop up stalls.

As such, we decided to give you four reasons why you should head to the Dutch capital of Amsterdam to enjoy the special holiday with the locals, as well as plenty of visitors from around the world.

1) Oranjebloesem

credit: Oranjebloesem

This is one of the leading events for dance music fans. Held on four great stages at Amsterdam’s city beach Blijburg, it offers the most acclaimed names in house, techno and disco, with a mix of DJs and live acts offering their own unique sounds. Chief amongst them will be KiNK and Âme, Bicep, Optimo, Extrawelt, Michael Meyer and more as well as familiar Dutch names like Dekmantel Soundsystem, Tsepo and Beesmunt Soundsystem.

Tickets & information available at oranjebloesem.com.

2) Street parties

Nothing beats an impromptu street party, and there will be plenty of them on King’s Day. With more than a million people descending on the city, the streets and canals will be lined-up with people dressed up in orange and looking for a fun time. The parks will come alive with colour and great characters and the atmospheres everywhere will be hyped up, friendly and ready to party.

3) Citywide street sale

credit: VLIET

During King’s Day, people spill out onto the streets to set up stalls and sell their second hand wares. Its called a free market, and will mean you can get hold of just about anything for a reasonable price from a friendly local.

4) King’s Day Museums

Many regular Amsterdam museums will close on King’s Day, but some key ones remain open, so you can do everything from visit the house and explore the rooms Anne Frank and family hid in, or check out some Van Gough master pieces. There are also a number of sex museums and the Artis Royal Zoo, Hortus Botanicus Amsterdam, Rijksmuseum, Stedelijk Museum and more besides.