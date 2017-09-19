OpenTable comes to Amsterdam

I hadn’t been before so other than some great art galleries and the infamous coffee shops I wasn’t sure what to expect. What greeted me were cool cafes, quirky restaurants and a laid back, but self-assured vibe so it makes sense that OpenTable has decided to extend its reach to the city.

Amsterdam’s food scene is varied and like most good culinary destinations, it’s a bit hard to navigate for a first timer. We kicked off with the delicious local speciality, stroopwafel; a waffle made from two thin layers of baked dough with a caramel-like syrup and that evening we stumbled across gin and vodka pop-up bar De Vlieg, a small, unassuming but rather sophisticated spot serving expertly mixed cocktails. Anticipating the joy of a good brunch the morning after we used OpenTable to book Lotti’s Diner. An outpost of the uber trendy Hoxton Hotel group it was the perfect choice for a chilled midday meal.

The eating area is light and airy with loads of space to relax and the menu offers the usual brunch time crowd pleasers along with some quirky additions. We started with a few pick me ups; a tray of flat whites and a couple of negronis which got us in the mood for our eclectic food orders. We shared some perfectly cooked grilled octopus and a tomato and artichoke salad and I couldn't resist the burger. I’d have liked it a bit rarer but it had a good char and the chips stood the crunch test. A bbq benny - a twist on eggs benedict was a tasty change from the original recipe. It would’ve been sacrilege not to have ordered the hipster staple, avocado on toast which true to form was tasty and well seasoned. All in all, a big success.

If you need some let up from the hustle and bustle of one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Lotti’s is the perfect was to wind down and let everything sink in.

Need to Know:

Address: Lotti’s, Herengracht 255, 1016 BJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Phone number: 31 (0) 20 888 5500

Website: www.lottis.com