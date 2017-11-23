China Airlines returns to the UK

From 1 December, we are returning to the UK with the only non-stop route from London to Taipei.

Travelling on board our new A350, you can experience Taiwan and connect to numerous destinations we serve throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Long haul travel is made comfortable, with our Premium Business class offering passengers 180 degree lay-flat beds, aisle access for all guests and a Sky Lounge for fine wine and cocktails. Premium Economy is fitted with generous reclining seats for a natural position, while Economy allows for additional legroom through a slim line seat design.

Our complimentary stopovers mean passengers can travel to Australia with free stopovers in New Zealand or vice versa, offering two countries, in one fare

With flights departing London Gatwick four times per week, accessing Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland and Christchurch has just been made easier.

Book now at www.china-airlines.com or visit your local travel agent.