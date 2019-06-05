Goolets expands to offer yacht charters in Croatia

There’s possibly no better way to explore the Croatian coast than on your own luxury yacht. Very few have the budget actually own one, but gulet rental business Goolets has expanded into high-end luxury yacht charters

Goolets has had a long-standing reputation for high-quality Gulet rentals in Greece, Turkey and Croatia, and have now expanded their operations into luxury yacht rentals. Gulets are a common sight on the Adriatic coastline, as are luxury yachts. Hopping from island to island and bay to bay is the absolute best way to explore the Croatian coastline and what better way to do it than by your very own luxury yacht! There are so many places to explore, from Split, Mljet or Vis. Perhaps you want to arrive in Dubrovnik like a superstar and have a luxury pad on the harbour to party the night away. You’ll be in good company on the island of Hvar which attracts many luxury yachts hosting the rich and famous. The town centre is an opulent location offering great shopping and some exceptional restaurants including the star-studded “Gariful” restaurant on the promenade alongside the port. Stari Grad and Jesla offer less bling and more culture and heritage so there’s plenty that Croatia’s largest island has to offer.

With its turquoise sea and warm climate most of the year round, Croatia is a fabulous place to visit at any time of the year. There are over 1200 islands in Croatia, it also benefits from gorgeous beaches, scenic bays and some of the most famous medieval towns in the world (not mentioning the impact on Croatian tourism brought by the cult TV series Game of Thrones). Summer in Croatia can get pretty busy on the mainland, so escape the crowds and find your own slice of tranquil paradise away from the hoards on your very own luxury yacht.

The Goolets yacht fleet has a great selection of luxury yachts ranging in all sorts of sizes and capacities. There’s the massive 55m “Mustique” with room for 12 guests across six luxury staterooms all the way down to “Genium” with its modest 21m length and four en suite cabins. The smallest boat in the fleet is “Discovery” with 19.7m length and room for six guests in three cabins. Luxury life on the water doesn’t come cheap with prices ranging from €210,000 down to €17,000 so you need to have a pretty generous budget to live life like the rich and famous.

Goolets hosted their very first yacht rental event in a wonderful castle setting in Bled in Slovenia. The event included yacht owners, travel agents and other companies offering complementary tourism services operating in Croatia. Goolets is proud to be the number one global agency for luxury gulet and yacht rental. With a wealth of experience and some wonderful yachts and gulets available to book through their website www.goolets.net Goolets are currently covering over 32% of all yacht charters in Croatia, so they should know a thing or two about the destination and the best boats to experience it in.

The Goolets yacht rental offering is perfect for all sorts of holidays, large groups, family getaways, and even weddings. Book with confidence with this well-established business with a reputation to delivery luxury, high-quality yacht experiences.