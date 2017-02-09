Party Cruises are getting bigger and better

Back in the day - party cruises were usually a day long affair where everyone got wasted on a boat somewhere in the Med to some banging tunes. These days, things are different. The modern Party Cruise can often last for 4 or 5 days with headlining DJs and take place on massive cruise liners with thousands of revellers.

Here's three Party Cruises taking place this summer that may just take your fancy.

The Ark

credit: Jukebox PR

Picture the scene: you are laying back in the sun, on board one of the world's most luxurious cruise liners with 4,000 passengers, enjoying seven stages hosted by the likes of leading dance brands FACT, Elrow, Ministry of Sound and key Belgian club partners all being soundtracked by over 50 DJs from a variety of electronic music genres and first-class entertainments.

Well, that scene is now to be a reality with ‘THE ARK’, a 4-day party cruise that will make its maiden voyage from Barcelona on August 31st. The Belgian organisers have created this exciting concept to appeal to an international crowd of music lovers who are looking for a mini-vacation with all the luxury and comfort of a cruise liner combined with the finest DJs from the world of electronic music.

For many years, The Freedom of The Seas claimed the status of the world's largest passenger liner and it is one the showpieces of Royal Caribbean International. The vessel spends most of the year cruising the Caribbean, but next summer it will make a crossing to the Mediterranean Sea to become the venue for the very first edition of ‘THE ARK’.

The ship sets sail from Barcelona on Thursday, August 31 and from there will travel to Ibiza, where it will dock for an entire day. Passengers will have the opportunity to disembark and explore the island before heading to the French city of Marseille, where guests will be able to spend an afternoon. During the final evening and overnight, the ship will set course for Barcelona again, where it will arrive the next day, bringing this unique mini-vacation to an end.





Need to Know:

The Ark

4 days/3 nights

31st August - 5pm departure from Barcelona

1st September - 7am arrival in Ibiza

1st September - 8pm departure from Ibiza

2nd September - 12pm arrival in Marseille

2nd September - 5pm departure from Marseille

3rd September - 10am arrival in Barcelona and check-out

Price: from €629pp - includes: accommodation, all meals, non-carbonated drinks, 24 hr room service, ARK goodie bag, complimentary entry to all ARK events on board and on shore, access to most ship facilities including casino, swimming pools and whirlpools, rock-climbing, health and fitness center.

facebook.com/theark



Anchored

credit: Jukebox PR

Taking place on multi million pound Royal Caribbean ship the Jewel of the Seas, this unique cruise takes place from June 11th to 18th 2017 and sails to and from Italy via Greece islands Santorini, Mykonos and the South of France.

Forever Cruises, Royal Caribbean and some of Europe's leading party brands are behind this once in a lifetime chance to enjoy a festival like no other. You will be able to relax and chill, party and dance under baking sun, sip cocktails on deck and enjoy everything all the vast and luxurious ship has to offer, all with a soundtrack provided by the best DJs in the world.

The ocean going liner has recently been lavishly refurbished with millions of pounds of development and boasts 1000 rooms, many with sea views and plush home comforts, as well as 10 restaurants offering Michelin star food, a cinema, gym, theatre for full West End shows, spa, 24 hour casino and games room plus many different themed bars. The Jewel of the Seas really is a sensational playground on which to get away from everyday life and get down to your favourite dance sounds.

The spectacular cruise lasts a full week and brings the UK’s biggest party brands and DJs from around the world on board. There are various day long and overnight stops in Santorini and Mykonos in Greece as well as Cannes in the South of France and Rome in Italy. What’s more, once you hit land around the Mediterranean, special beach parties and club events will be awaiting for you in the most perfect locations so you can feel like a true celebrity as you hop on and off board.

This really is a first of its kind in Europe and is set to be something only a lucky few will get to be a part of. Musical details, events, brands and DJs will be announced in the coming weeks, but for now you should already be getting beyond excited for Anchored.

Need to Know:

Anchored

8 days/7 nights

Price: from £699pp - includes: accommodation, all meals, 24 hr room service, complimentary entry to all onboard events, access to ships facilities including, casino, gym, health and fitness center, mini golf, basketball courts, 5-a side football pitch and more.

facebook.com/UniqueCruise

MDRNTY Cruise

credit: Jukebox PR

Setting off from Genoa, this wild four night Mediterranean voyage makes stopovers at Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Barcelona, and is a truly exclusive setting for an unforgettable party experience from 16th to 20th September.

Since its creation in 2008, MDRNTY has constantly looked for exclusive and unusual venues to stage the cream of electronic music. Having already installed a dance floor in the middle of a forest of fir trees, in a mountainside hotel, on a terrace located at an altitude of 2,200m, in a big air balloon and in a cable car above a sea of ice, the MDRNTY team knows what it takes to make a one of a kind rave.

As such they now put all their know how into transforming an MSC cruise liner into a giant club.MDRNTY Cruise, setting off and arriving in Genoa (Italy), is an exclusive four-night music experience for 3,200 people on the Mediterranean Sea. The stopovers include some of the major homes of electronic music: Ibiza and Barcelona, not forgetting Palma de Mallorca, so this will be a cruise with a great programme featuring big names in the scene, regulars at MDRNTY events and at Caprices Festival.

In terms of accommodation, catering and leisure, the MSC Magnifica, a 294m-long cruise liner with a 1000-man crew, offers sumptuous facilities and amenities. The MSC Magnifica is not only equipped with three swimming pools, 11 bars and five restaurants, but also boasts a spa centre and numerous leisure opportunities: tennis, bowling, sports club and 4D cinema, ideal for a relaxing break, or enjoying the cruise, that is, when you are not on one of the five dance floors - including the main one which is located above deck, next to the pool.

Each club organised by the MDRNTY teams will have its own unique atmosphere and a lineups and the DJs - spread across the five floors - will be behind their turntables 24hrs a day to bring clubbers an unbroken musical offering designed to let them enjoy their favourite sound at any hour of the day or night.

