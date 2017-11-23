Three Must-See Places in Asturias

In northwest Spain lies the Principality of Asturias, an area world-renowned for its history, architecture and its beautifully green landscape.

When you’re looking for holidays to Spain that are authentic, full of character and can offer something for everyone, Asturias is the region to head to.

Here are three stunning must-see spots that you should visit when you’re planning your holiday to Spain:

Cueva de Tito Bustillo

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 (along with four other sites in Asturias), the Tito Bustillo cave has been described as one of the most important Palaeolithic art sites in the world.

Buried deep in the caves, the historical artwork that’s inscribed on the walls have been protected from the elements and as a result, they’re very well-preserved. They also hold incredible cultural significance as they’re the earliest examples of humanity’s accomplished art and represent a significant part of the past.

History and art buffs alike will appreciate this 40,000-year-old wonder and should certainly add a visit to these caves to their holiday itinerary.

Ribadesella Beach

credit: alvaher

There’s a reason why Costa Verde, which translates to English as ‘green coast’, has become a popular spot with tourists. Home to some of the best beaches in the country, dramatic rock formations and unspoilt landscapes, you’re never far away from a relaxing sunny spot.

Ribadesella beach is a jewel in Spain’s crown and perfect for holiday-goers. Home to an authentic little fishing town full of narrow streets and picturesque plazas, as well as golden sands and emerald waters, you’ll never be short of something to do on this gorgeous beach.

Food lovers will certainly not be disappointed in Costa Verde. As Spain’s main cider producer, you can enjoy a refreshingly delicious beverage with the array of mouth-watering fresh fish and seafood and blue cheeses on offer.

Picos de Europa

Picos de Europa, or the Peaks of Europe, were given their name as they were the first glimpse of Europe for ships arriving from North and South America. This can give you a good idea of the impressive peaks and the towering presence of these magic mountains.

Once there, adventurers can try their hand at activities like walking, snowshoeing and skiing. Also, nature-lovers can spend the day attempting to spot the rare Cantabrian brown bear, Iberian wolves or the other elusive mammals and wildlife that reside there.

With so much to see and do in Asturias, the sandy beaches will appeal to sun worshippers, the delicious seafood will be enjoyed by foodies and the cultural spots will be perfect for history buffs. There’s no doubt that you can enjoy a holiday packed with activities when you head to region of northwest Spain!