How to stay active on a beach holiday

Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
17th Jul 2017 11:31am | By Editor
A beach holiday isn’t all just sunbathing and sand; being on the coast gives you the opportunity to try different heart racing water activities.
Gary Sinclair, watersports activity manager for Neilson holidays explains the benefits of the most popular watersports you can try on holiday, explaining how they’ll give both your mind and body a workout.
What is it?
Simply put dinghy sailing involves a small open boat with a sail which is used to harness the power of the wind, to move you through the water. Some dinghies are designed for speed and exhilaration, while others are better for learning and more relaxed sailing. You can sail on inland waters such as lakes and reservoirs or take to the open seas at home or abroad on warm blue seas.
What muscles it works
Sailing requires balancing the boat with your weight and it will definitely improve the strength in your leg and core stability muscles, especially as you start hiking out of the boat. With a lot of pulling in ropes for the sails it will also improve your upper body strength.
Calories burned an hour
400 if racing
Other benefits
Why Gary likes dinghy sailing: “Dinghy sailing is a great sport if you’re looking for something that involves some athletic ability and tactical awareness – and a very strong social element. Racing is a fantastic way to improve your technique and it’s a mental challenge too, little like chess on water with lots of tactics involved! As such it is really suited to people who want to challenge themselves against the elements in a more stable and dry environment (you can get very wet on windier days though!).”
What is it?
Stand up paddleboarding (or SUP for short) is an offshoot of surfing that originated in Hawaii. Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.
What muscles it works
SUP is another watersport that offers a total body workout. In the first and second phrase of the stroke you hinge at the hip, leaning and reaching forward with almost straight arms away from the body. The muscles that are working here are the hand extensors, the anterior and medial deltoids, the biceps, the obliques, the hip flexors and the muscles of the lower leg and foot for stabilization.
In the third phase of the stroke where you uncoil or unwind to a full stand up position the hand flexors, the posterior deltoids, the latissimus dorsi, the pectoralis minor, the triceps, all of the abdominal muscles, the hip extensors and the muscles of the lower leg and foot.
Calories burned an hour
615-708
Other benefits
Why Gary likes SUP: “The best thing about SUP is that it’s so easy and quick to get out onto the water and there are so many varieties on the sport, you can do SUP tours to explore an coastline, you can race them, you can do yoga and fitness exercises with them or just take them out for a leisurely paddle with friends - they are even pet friendly! It’s a great social activity to get friends involved, especially those who wouldn’t normally fancy doing watersports. It’s perfect if you’re limited on time as well as it’s so easy to set up and get going – anyone can try it, you just need a Just need a sense of adventure and a willingness to fall in the water sometimes!”
credit: Neilson Holidays
What is it?
First conceived of in 1922 by an 18 year old who posited the idea that ‘if you could ski on snow, why not on water?’ water skiing is a watersport where the ‘skier’ is pulled behind a powerboat via a ski rope, zipping atop the water on one or two skis. Beginners generally learn on double skis, then progress to a single ski.
What muscles it works
It’s a total body workout. There’s a misconception that waterskiing is all about the lower body, but it actually uses every muscle in your body. It works core muscles, arm muscles, leg muscles, and all the muscles around them. It’s also a lot safer than using free weights which can strain your muscles, and they don’t even work the whole body.
Calories burned an hour
Around 400
Other benefits
Why Gary likes waterskiing: “I would recommend this sport as a summer activity to anyone who loves skiing and snowboarding. You don’t have to ski you could wake board or wake surf – and many beaches now have cable parks which brings the costs down and makes it much more accessible compared to hiring a boat. It’s a really social sport, either on a lakes or in the sea, a great way to catch a tan, it looks cool and it’s (almost) as fun to watch your friends doing it is as it is having a go yourself. This is perfect for thrill seekers and people who like to push themselves to learn something new. Physically, it will improve core balance as it uses all the muscles in your body, buy my favourite thing is the banter with your friends, the pressure is on to perform! If you love winter sports this is the next best thing to getting your fix.”
What is it?
Windsurfing is a watersport that combines elements of surfing and sailing. The sport emerged in California in the 1960s using a modified surfboard with a movable mast. Windsurfers stand upright on a 2.5-3 metre long board, controlling the sail with their hands to catch the wind and manoeuvre through the water.
What muscles it works
Calories burned an hour
Around 1000 calories an hour for an expert windsurfer but recreational windsurfers probably burn around 500 calories an hour
Other benefits
Why Gary likes windsurfing: “If you’re a water baby windsurfing is for you because you will get wet. This is perfect for improving fitness and water confidence, it’s also a watersport that you can do by yourself. There is nothing like the exhilaration of gliding across the water using the wind as propulsion, and peaceful too as there are no engine noises, just the sound of board skimming across the water. Windsurfing gives you a massive sense of freedom, when you’ve mastered it you can travel great distances in a short amount of time. One of my favourite things about wind surfing is the camaraderie out on the water, everyone’s looking out for each other and pushing you to improve. When you first learn to windsurf it can seem really challenging, you will be falling in the water a lot (if you’re not you’re not trying hard enough!), but it can feel frustrating at times pulling sails out of the water. You will need patience and a positive attitude to master it, but trust me, the reward of blasting across the bay is something else!”
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
SolarCentre have taken a look at extreme weather across the globe and have come up with some pretty eye-watering stats,... Read more...
"Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race" so tweeted the Australian F1 star after Sunday's... Read more...
8 years on from lifting the cricket world cup at The Oval, England’s women will be hoping to repeat the same... Read more...
On a searing hot day in front of a capacity crowd in South London, the Oval witnessed the underdogs upstage the... Read more...
Jordon Thompson, who had originally failed to qualify for the main stages of the tournament in London, was given a... Read more...
Talkback