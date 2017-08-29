Steps to Take When Relocating to the U.S. From Australia

If you are an Australian citizen who is considering moving to the United States on either a temporary or permanent basis, then you’ll be glad to hear that there are several options available to you. When it comes to planning your move, one of the most important things that you will need to do is arrange a visa or residency with the U.S. immigration authorities. There are several ways in which you can move to the U.S. as an Australian citizen; for example, for a certain job, or as a student. If you have a family member who is already a resident in or citizen of the U.S., then they may be able to sponsor your move. We’ve listed the steps to take to legally move from Australia to the U.S.

Step #1. Apply for a Visa:

Before you can start seriously planning your move to the U.S., it’s important to have your visa or green card application approved. Without this, you will not be legally able to move to the U.S. If you are a student who is moving to the United States on a temporary basis to take all or part of your college degree, then J1 or F1 visas are typically available. If you have a fiancé(e) or spouse who is an American citizen, then you should apply for a K1 visa. On the other hand, if you have a job offer from an American employer, then this can be the basis for your visa application. A green card can be gained by starting and funding a U.S. based business, or by marrying an American citizen. Before you receive a proper visa, you can apply for an ESTA Visa for limited periods of travel.

Step #2. Declare Your Funds:

Once you have begun the application for your visa to move from Australia to the U.S., you’ll need to prove to U.S. immigration authorities that you have enough funds to cover your stay in the States. If you are moving to America as a student, for example, then you will most likely need to be able to prove that you will have enough funds to cover your living costs, such as rent and utility bills, for the duration of your college degree. If you are moving to the U.S. for work, then you’ll need to declare how much you expect to be earning once settled. Family-based visa applications with a sponsor will need the sponsor to show that they are bringing in annual earnings higher than the national poverty line, along with a pledge to support you during the time that your application is pending, which is typically between three and twenty-four months.

Step #3. Obtain Insurance:

Once you move to the United States, you will need to be covered by medical insurance in most cases, particularly if you are going to be residing there on a student visa. Bear in mind that the U.S. does not have a national health service and the cost of medical care is significantly high, so even if it’s not a legal requirement to have health insurance on the type of visa that you are applying for, it’s always a good idea to have the papers signed before you set off.

Good luck with your move!