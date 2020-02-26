6 Travel Tips To Cut Added Expenses On Your Trip

Raise your hand if you have always wanted to travel but have been too terrified of the expenses even to consider it. Do not worry. Here is the ultimate guide to traveling when you are just a regular person who is not super loaded.

Join a social media group

This is seemingly one of the most effortless things you can do to save money when traveling. Certain Facebook groups have but one purpose — to alert you of sweet travel deals.

Following different accounts on Instagram and Twitter also notifies you when there got deals available from individual travel companies. Now, you do not need to worry about spending a billion dollars on travel tickets.

Live by the ‘five-block’ rule

This rule states that one must never, and I mean never, eat within five blocks of a primary tourist site.

Since these places are so popular, and people tend to be lazy, the restaurants around the major tourist areas tend to be overly pricey.

Just a few more blocks and you will see a very sudden drop in prices.

Talk to locals

If you have ever traveled, you know that people, especially in the transportation sector, tend to increase specific prices when they see a foreigner. To avoid this, talk to locals.

I love getting insider tips from them. Some sound advice can indeed go a long way, especially if it leads to a good restaurant and maybe even a new friend.

Enjoy the local street food

Restaurants can be very costly, especially if you are regularly visiting fancy ones. An easy way to lower those expenses would be to relish in the local food found right outside on the street.

It is cheap and, in my experience, usually outstanding. It is made right in front of you, so there is no need to worry about anything “special” added, and it can be found practically anywhere.

Withdraw, not exchange

As we all know, when you exchange money, there is a tax involved. You always get less than what you gave.

On the other hand, withdrawing from a bank account instead of exchanging money can save you a lot of money.

Also, you will not need to carry around wads of hundred dollar bills, which is very unsafe.

Rent an apartment

If you are with friends or family, spending money on a hotel can be very costly since you need more than one room that is likely adjacent to or next to one another. A sure way to save money would be to rent an apartment instead.

There are many apps available that allow you to lease an apartment or condo, an option that tends to be toward the cheaper side. Having a kitchen also means you do not need to eat out as much.

