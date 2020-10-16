7 Best Gift Ideas for Travelers

Shopping for the traveler on your gift list can feel next to impossible when the thing that brings them the utmost joy is spending time in a new destination, passport in hand. While surprising them with a trip to Tokyo may be out of the question (and out of your budget!), finding a gift that can bring them as much excitement is actually a lot simpler than you may think.

If you’re on the hunt for clever gift ideas for a frequent flier, we’re here to give you the dish on the 7 best gifts to fill your cart up with!

1. Noise-Canceling Headphones

Although they may fully embrace the hustle and bustle of their go-go-go lifestyle, there are certainly times when the traveller on your gift list just wants a bit of peace and quiet while roaming the world. From noise cafes to long plane ride, a high-end pair of noise-canceling headphones offer a flawless escape from it all.

Characterized by crystal-clear quality, comfortable wearability and convenient portability, the right pair of noise-canceling headphones can provide the tranquillity they need when life gets stressful or when they just want to zone out and tune into their favourite sounds.

Consider these gearing them up with these bestselling models:

● Bose QuietComfort 35 II

● Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones

● Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds

● Jabra Elite 85H

2. Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are a total game changer, especially for those constantly on the go and travelling to multiple destinations. Packing cubes will allow your favorite traveller to keep their belongings organized and neatly stowed away no matter how long or short their trip may be, or how good or bad they are at packing!

3. E-reader

Physical books are rapidly becoming a thing of the past— or at least that's what the e-reader industry seems to presume! For a person on the go who can't get enough of a good story when they're not busy seeing the extraordinary things Earth has to offer, an e-reader is guaranteed to make it into their suitcase wherever they're headed next.

Though it may not have that beloved new-book scent, a tiny, portable e-reader has the power to house all of their favorite titles, worlds, characters, and memories. No need for some additional storage space!

Check out these popular e-reader options:

● Kobo Libra H2O

● Amazon Kindle Oasis

● Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 3

● Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

4. Instant Print Camera

The age of digital cameras may have wiped out the popularity of film cameras, the rise of the instant-print camera has brought back the polaroid and all of its charm. Whether the person on your list wants to make a collage or personalized picture ornaments, an instant polaroid camera provides the genius tool they need to turn those visions into physical realities.

5. CBD

For the anxious traveler, light-sleeper, or stress-ridden planner, CBD can make a world of difference for their mental. Over the past couple years, CBD has become increasingly popular in the health and wellness market, and for good reason. This natural compound is found in cannabis sativa but does not possess any of the psychoactive effects of THC. Conversely, CBD helps users to preserve cognitive consistency while making it also possible to achieve the following benefits:

● Pain relief

● Stress management

● Boosted mood

● Increased energy





6. Insulated Water Bottle

Staying hydrated on the go is of the greatest priorities for any traveler. An insulated water bottle keeps cold liquids chilly and warm drinks hot and ready to drink for hours after it's poured. Consider choosing a bottle with a double-wall vacuum insulation for the best performance.

7. A Backpack

This goes without saying, but the seasoned traveler should always keep a backpack handy. Even with their carry-on and suitcase, a backpack is a must. A backpack will make it easy for the traveler on your list to carry all of their essentials on their person without any worry of being low on space for long days trekking. They'll also be able to store snacks and beverages and have leftover room for any souvenirs they pick up along the way.

Wrapping Up

While the path to the traveler's heart may be through white sandy beaches, colossal mountain ranges, and delicious exotic gastronomy, these gift ideas are bound to leave a smile on their face! Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below.