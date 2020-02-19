Best Winter Getaways

Well, after being battered by Storm Ciara and snow supposedly being on the horizon, more and more of us are looking for cheap winter breaks to get away from the grey doldrums of winter, Whether you are looking for a last-minute family vacation, a romantic holiday with a special someone, or just a city break with some friends, we have included something to suit everyone in our top 7 winter holiday destinations.

Canary Islands

If you are travelling from the UK, one of the best ways to guarantee great weather without the long haul flight has to be a trip to the Canary Islands. With the chance to top up your tan, you can choose between the volcanic Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria or Fuerteventura; all of which attract people year-round. Temperatures are usually pleasant but not too hot, and this is the perfect place to soak up some rays and enjoy Spanish culture with an African climate.

Austria

A winter holiday list would not be complete without some skiing and Austria is fast growing in popularity when it comes to European winter holiday destinations. This is a truly beautiful country, with majestic mountains, stunning scenery and quaint towns. It is also home to some of the best skiing on the continent, with plenty of resorts to choose from. With excellent après-ski entertainment and the legendary Austrian hospitality, this is the perfect opportunity to swap the grey misery of rain for some powder white snow.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde is a closer to the equator than the Canary Islands, which does mean a slightly longer journey but it also means better weather. This is the perfect paradise to escape the winter chills, with the opportunity to lie back and relax on the white sandy beaches. There is so much to see and do here, accommodation is usually quite affordable, and the landscape is beautiful. The tourist destinations truly come alive when the lights do down, with a lively nightlife and restaurant scene.

Monaco

A trip to Monaco offers the chance to rub shoulders with the rich and famous as well as enjoying some pleasant winter weather. From the designer shops to the world-class theatres and operas, this is a great getaway for anyone looking to indulge. Check out the famous Monte Carlo Casino and try your luck at one of their tables. There probably won’t be any free spins no deposit bonushere, with stakes at the tables often being pretty high. However, you may just be the lucky one who brings home the big bucks!

Florida

Aptly-named the Sunshine State for a reason and the winter months are a great time to visit Florida with the whole family. Visit the happiest place on Earth to meet Mickey Mouse, have fun at the Universal Studios and soak up some rays. This is also a great time for wildlife watching, with the temperature in the Everglades being much more reasonable during the winter. Plus, the climate means that the mosquitoes are not out in force quite so much.

Cancun, Mexico

A popular winter vacation for those on the other side of the pond, a trip to Cancun promises to be straight from the pages of a brochure. The white sandy beaches and clear turquoise seas off the Caribbean coast ensure that this is the perfect winter holiday destination for anyone looking to completely recharge their batteries. This tropic resort has its dry season in the winter months, so this is the time to soak up some rays and top up your tan. Work will soon be at the back of your mind when you are sipping cocktails on the beach!

Dubai

Winter is the best time to visit Dubai, with summer temperatures here reaching a scorching 40 degrees Fahrenheit. With its towering skyscrapers, sandy beaches and desert climate, Dubai has fast become one of the most visited cities in the world. Visit one of the many luxury shopping centres, Take a boat ride along the creek, or enjoy a slap-up meal in one of the city’s many Michelin-Starred restaurants.