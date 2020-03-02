How to Stay Productive While Traveling for Business

When going on a business trip, do you consider it as a time to take a little vacation, or you want to stay productive? You face many challenges at work every day that staying productive can be a bit of a problem. There is always a never-ending list of things to do, reports to write, meetings to attend, phone calls and email to answer. So, when do you have time to tackle the actual tasks that are under your responsibility?

People say that traveling enriches the mind and improves your cultural awareness. When you travel for business, your mind is on the things you should do when you reach your destination. It becomes more challenging then, because the things that are accessible while you are in the office may not be readily available. A previous estimate says that people waste around 40 to 60 percent of the time at work; therefore an average office worker only spends about four to five hours each day performing actual work. If this is true, how much work will you be able to accomplish while on a business trip?

But did you know that if you put your mind to it, you could be more productive while traveling for business than when you're in your office? Your mind-set and some helpful tips can go a long way in using your time better when you're away from your office environment.

Staying productive while on a business travel

Business travel takes you away from your comfort zone and regular routine. It can be tough to re-orient your mind and body in a new environment. You might be suffering from jet lag. Several meetings could be scheduled one after the other since you are only there for a limited time. What we aim to do here is to help you adjust and make sure that your business trip becomes productive. Here are some of the things you can do.

1. Make a list

One of the things that help many people to get organized is making a list of things to do. Because you are preparing the things that you need to take with you, handing over assignments and tasks to your subordinates, and packing your suitcase, there is a tendency to forget some things. Making a to-do list will help you. You can check and double-check to see that everything is ready. Moreover, you can add details to your list, such as airport terminal number, gate number, boarding time and the parking spot where you left your car.

2. Allow technology to assist you

It is challenging to take everything with you on your business travel. As experienced travelers say, travel light, meaning you should only bring the essentials. Therefore, choose the gadgets that will help with your productivity. Will your tablet or smartphone be able to replace your laptop? Do you need to bring a camera? The tech gadgets you bring should fit the focus of your business trip. One thing you need to verify is the availability of a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

3. Create goals

Among the many business travel productivity tips, we have here, creating goals is one of the most important. Before you leave, it is a good idea to have goals. The objectives depend on what you want to accomplish, such as finalizing a report, catching up on your emails, or finishing a presentation. It will help you more if you can identify where you want to do the work that you plan to do.

4. Learn to prioritize

With the tip above, list the most vital tasks that you need to do and focus them first. Consider writing assignments while in flight, so you will not be interrupted. Moreover, you do not need to use Wi-Fi. Put together the easy and routine tasks that you can do in public places, such as the airport lounge. You can have Wi-Fi access and respond to all the emails or schedule appointments. It's easy to lose track of time while working on mindless tasks. Set the alarm on your smartphone or laptop to alert you when it's time to board.

5. Consider your travel options

You can be more productive when you learn to avoid several travel hassles. If you are a frequent business traveler, consider using the same car rental companies, hotels, and airlines. As a loyal member, you will have access to more customer service benefits, such as faster check-in using an app, and receiving flight upgrades.

Likewise, choose to fly early in the morning to avoid delays. Moreover, flying direct is more efficient. It also saves time, which can leave you more time to work. If possible, choose a flight with Wi-Fi access. Know where you're going to have connecting flights. Choose the best layover location that will make your flight faster and efficient.

Another option is to be a member of an airport lounge. You will get access to the lounge, enjoy food and drinks, relax or get some work done.

6. Use your layover wisely

If you have a layover, which can last for 30 minutes, two hours, four hours or almost 24 hours, it is better to use the time wisely. You can get a haircut, have a conference call or work on pending tasks. You can check your social media accounts, connect with your office or answer the emails that came in while you're in flight.

7. Stay in the same hotel chain

When you stay in a similar hotel frequently, the hotel becomes familiar, so it is easier to achieve good quality sleep. Likewise, it is useful if you can choose a hotel that is closest to your meeting venues. Maybe even a hotel with a casino to enjoy a bit after meetings You become more productive if your hotel is close to meeting or conference venues, public transportation, and the airport.

8. Get some exercise

It's easy to be lazy when you're staying in a hotel. To improve your productivity, be sure to get some exercise. Go to the hotel gym or go out of your hotel room and do some outdoor activities. Walk or jog around. The objective is to have some sun and get your muscles moving. With more blood pumping to your brain and oxygen circulating in your body, you'll feel refreshed, energized, and ready to work.

Be organized, busy and active while on your business travel. Balance your time so you can relax as well and sleep better. With fewer things to worry about, your productivity increases.